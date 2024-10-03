MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This is a positive change from MFF Capital Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.05.
MFF Capital Investments Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88.
About MFF Capital Investments
