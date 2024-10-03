MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This is a positive change from MFF Capital Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is an investment firm manager. The firm is an internally managed listed public company incorporated in Australia. The firm ceased to be externally managed by Magellan Asset Management in 2013. The principal activity of the company is the investment in a minimum of 20 exchange-listed international or Australian companies.

