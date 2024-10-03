MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0346 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Price Performance

MMT stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

