Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of MBLY opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.61. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $44.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.24 and a beta of 0.08.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 631,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,362,401.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,362,401.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Mobileye Global by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after buying an additional 34,763 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 140,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 52,088 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

