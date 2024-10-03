Morgan Stanley Raises Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $86.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

C has been the topic of several other reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.06.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of C opened at $62.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 123.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,484 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $253,286,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 527.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,498,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,135 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Citigroup by 7,393.3% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,015,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 873.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,170 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.