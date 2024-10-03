National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $86.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $81.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

National Health Investors Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $82.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.04. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $86.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.20.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $84.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 39.11%. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 2,651.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 66.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shayne & Jacobs LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth about $210,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

