Needham & Company LLC Boosts Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Price Target to $36.00

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zeta Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.25.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ZETA

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $29.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $32.11.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 1,718.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% in the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 20.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth $105,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.