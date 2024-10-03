Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

ALIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alight from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alight from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of ALIT stock opened at $7.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alight has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alight will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Katie J. Rooney sold 47,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $340,220.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,880,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,482,153.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Alight by 8.1% in the third quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 208,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Alight by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,116,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 686,745 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $804,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Alight by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

