NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Declares $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

NetApp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. NetApp has a payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NetApp to earn $6.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $123.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.75. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $135.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $208,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $60,147.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,670.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $208,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,474. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on NetApp

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.