Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Director Acquires C$13,441.50 in Stock

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) Director Eckhardt Guenter Ruemmler acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.18 per share, with a total value of C$13,441.50.

Shares of NPI opened at C$22.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45. Northland Power Inc. has a 1 year low of C$19.36 and a 1 year high of C$25.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$528.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$526.10 million. Northland Power had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.2408719 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 500.00%.

NPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.11.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

