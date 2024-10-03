Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NOM traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.95. 30,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,416. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
