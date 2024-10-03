Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 1st

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $13.16. 75,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,388. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.