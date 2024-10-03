Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) PT Raised to $275.00 at Oppenheimer

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.21% from the stock’s previous close.

ONTO has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.67.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Stock Up 4.5 %

ONTO opened at $209.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.21. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $108.98 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.43 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total transaction of $264,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 2.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.