OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
OpGen Stock Performance
Shares of OpGen stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. OpGen has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The medical research company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 1,827.76% and a negative net margin of 1,140.36%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of OpGen
OpGen Company Profile
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
