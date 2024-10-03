OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Performance

Shares of OpGen stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. OpGen has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52.

Get OpGen alerts:

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The medical research company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 1,827.76% and a negative net margin of 1,140.36%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of OpGen

OpGen Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of OpGen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPGN Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 331,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned approximately 2.63% of OpGen at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.