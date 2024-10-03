Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY)

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

PGY stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Pagaya Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 6.41.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $250.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.16 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 24,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $327,517.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,791 shares in the company, valued at $322,368.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 24,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $327,517.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,791 shares in the company, valued at $322,368.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Avital Pardo sold 11,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $183,643.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 433,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,453 shares of company stock worth $973,545. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

