OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $4.98.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 18.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

About OptimumBank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 21.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 52.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the first quarter worth $1,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

