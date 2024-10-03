OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $4.98.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 18.24%.
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.
