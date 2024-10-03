Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Given New $37.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Option Care Health Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $29.89 on Monday. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average is $30.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

In other news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $718,566.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 247,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,461.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,429.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $718,566.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,461.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Option Care Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 24,625.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 48.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Option Care Health by 14.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

