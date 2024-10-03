Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) CFO Acquires $28,450.00 in Stock

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) CFO Lawrence A. Kenyon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,832.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OTLK stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $124.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.23. Equities research analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Outlook Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 138,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Further Reading

