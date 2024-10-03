Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Peter Thiel Sells 4,181,118 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Peter Thiel sold 4,181,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $154,325,065.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,502,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,125,466.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter Thiel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Peter Thiel sold 3,989,204 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $147,361,195.76.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Peter Thiel sold 4,254,666 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $156,444,068.82.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $37.51 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.61 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.59.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

