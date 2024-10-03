Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of Palatin Technologies stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.01. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $5.65.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:PTN Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Palatin Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

