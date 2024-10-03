Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Parke Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ PKBK opened at $20.50 on Thursday. Parke Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $245.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insider Transactions at Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter.

In related news, COO Ralph Martin Gallo sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $151,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

