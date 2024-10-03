PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) versus American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Head-To-Head Comparison

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) and American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PHINIA and American Axle & Manufacturing”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHINIA $3.50 billion 0.58 $102.00 million N/A N/A American Axle & Manufacturing $6.25 billion 0.12 -$33.60 million ($0.07) -89.29

PHINIA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Axle & Manufacturing.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

90.9% of PHINIA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of PHINIA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PHINIA and American Axle & Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHINIA 2.48% 8.04% 3.69% American Axle & Manufacturing 0.04% 3.47% 0.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for PHINIA and American Axle & Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHINIA 0 1 1 0 2.50 American Axle & Manufacturing 1 5 0 0 1.83

PHINIA presently has a consensus price target of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.73%. American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus price target of $7.10, suggesting a potential upside of 13.60%. Given PHINIA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PHINIA is more favorable than American Axle & Manufacturing.

Volatility & Risk

PHINIA has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Axle & Manufacturing has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PHINIA beats American Axle & Manufacturing on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules. The segment also offers complete systems comprising associated software and calibration services, that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy for traditional and hybrid applications. The Aftermarket segment is involved in the sale of starters, alternators, and other new and remanufactured products, as well as maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics solutions. It servs original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, trucks, vans, sport-utility vehicles, medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses, as well as other off-highway construction, marine, and agricultural and industrial applications. PHINIA Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. The Metal Forming segment provides range of products, such as engine, transmission, driveline, and safety-critical components for traditional internal combustion engine and electric vehicle architectures, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway vehicles, as well as products for industrial markets. It operates in North America, Asia, Europe, and South America. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

