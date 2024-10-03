PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Announces $0.22 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PDI opened at $20.39 on Thursday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

