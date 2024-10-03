PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of PMX stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

