PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (RCS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 1st

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of RCS opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $7.77.
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
