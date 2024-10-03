Piper Sandler Increases Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $122.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EL. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL opened at $97.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $159.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.31%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 182,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 96,239 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,900,000 after acquiring an additional 83,320 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $997,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,065.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,983,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,439 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

