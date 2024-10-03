Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $219.00 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $191.97 and a 52-week high of $238.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $3,359,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,008,423.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $3,359,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008,423.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $454,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,306 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

