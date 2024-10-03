Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLMGet Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Polymet Mining Trading Down 0.5 %

PLM stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.10. Polymet Mining has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.22.

Polymet Mining Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Featured Stories

