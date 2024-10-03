Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

Shares of PW stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.38. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

