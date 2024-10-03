Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $163.00 price target on the stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.89.

Shares of PG opened at $171.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.40. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $177.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,508,763.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,632,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,556,000 after purchasing an additional 122,190 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,552,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,302,000 after buying an additional 554,451 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,691,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,510,000 after acquiring an additional 733,440 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,161,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,705,000 after acquiring an additional 545,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,008,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,914,000 after acquiring an additional 79,665 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

