Raymond James Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

DIS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.43.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

DIS opened at $94.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.