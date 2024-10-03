Realty Income (NYSE:O) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $62.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.15% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $62.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $63.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of O. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.