Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.71. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.49.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark

About Remark

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Remark stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 94.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,687,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275,675 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 11.00% of Remark worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

