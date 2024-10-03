Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on REYN shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,081,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,622,000 after buying an additional 190,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,663,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,739,000 after acquiring an additional 29,838 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 48.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,890,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,781,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after purchasing an additional 261,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 122.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,588,000 after purchasing an additional 858,419 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REYN opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.48. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $32.65.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 58.60%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

