Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$169.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$169.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$182.00 to C$178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$175.36.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$156.55 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$143.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$181.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$157.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$166.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 32.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.5979325 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky acquired 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. In other news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky acquired 2,610 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$157.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,539.88. Insiders purchased a total of 4,383 shares of company stock valued at $585,772 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.