Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 8,012 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of 15.84 per share, with a total value of 126,910.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,661,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately 327,276,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,633 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 15.89 per share, with a total value of 25,948.37.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 300 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 15.73 per share, for a total transaction of 4,719.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,006 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 15.98 per share, with a total value of 32,055.88.

On Thursday, September 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,455 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 16.14 per share, with a total value of 249,443.70.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 27,148 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 15.93 per share, with a total value of 432,467.64.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BMEZ stock opened at 15.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 15.53. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12 month low of 12.93 and a 12 month high of 16.59.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 5,365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

