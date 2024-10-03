Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $16.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $176.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.54 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

