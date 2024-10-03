Seaport Res Ptn Comments on The Walt Disney Company’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a report released on Monday, September 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the entertainment giant will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $4.92 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

DIS stock opened at $94.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $171.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.59 and a 200-day moving average of $100.93.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,993 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $459,245,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $493,715,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,673,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

