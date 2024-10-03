SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

SelectQuote Price Performance

SLQT opened at $2.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $352.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.05. SelectQuote has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $92,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 882.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

