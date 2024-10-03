Shopify’s (SHOP) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Shopify from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus upgraded Shopify to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.38.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock opened at $79.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.53, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.56. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Shopify by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,840,332,000 after buying an additional 10,340,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,309,154,000 after acquiring an additional 713,064 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Shopify by 21.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,642,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982,434 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885,473 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Shopify by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,392,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,264,982,000 after purchasing an additional 542,503 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

