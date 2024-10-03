Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Price Performance

SIEB opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Siebert Financial has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $92.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.29.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Featured Stories

