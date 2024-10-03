Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Starbucks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Starbucks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.12.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $96.50 on Monday. Starbucks has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.32. The stock has a market cap of $109.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 41.9% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $2,781,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $31,246,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.