Steven L. Berman Sells 179 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) Director Steven L. Berman sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $20,676.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 879,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,564,824.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dorman Products Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $111.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $119.28.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $502.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DORM. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

