StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

CVU stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.81 million for the quarter.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.