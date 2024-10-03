StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 4.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.
