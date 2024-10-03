Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at TD Securities

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its target price upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SU has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research raised Suncor Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$61.04.

The company has a market capitalization of C$66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$52.39. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$40.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.32.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of C$13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.59 billion. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.2557377 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 37,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.54, for a total value of C$2,131,558.00. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

