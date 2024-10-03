Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SMCI. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Nomura downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut Super Micro Computer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.93 to $4.38 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $122.90.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,542 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $1,325,466,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,609,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $77,996,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

