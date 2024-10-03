The Goldman Sachs Group Raises International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $250.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a moderate sell rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $193.38.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $219.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $224.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

