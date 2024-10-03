Truist Financial Raises Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Price Target to $76.00

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $45.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $47.71.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 3,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $110,736.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,190 shares in the company, valued at $828,114.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $353,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at $213,176.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 3,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $110,736.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,190 shares in the company, valued at $828,114.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,251 shares of company stock worth $1,365,292 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 318.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

