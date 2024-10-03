Uber Technologies’ (UBER) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.81.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $72.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average of $70.57. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $153.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $134,987,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.