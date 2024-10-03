Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $249.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $233.00 to $249.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.98% from the company’s current price.

VEEV has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.65.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $207.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.42. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $162.72 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,278,430,000 after purchasing an additional 991,208 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,673,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,122.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 912,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 837,593 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 635.4% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 498,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,572,000 after buying an additional 430,989 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 83.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 618,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,235,000 after buying an additional 281,993 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

